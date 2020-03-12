The U.S. official in charge of infectious diseases told Congress the country is behind other nations in testing for coronavirus, dubbing it a “failing.”

“The system is not really geared toward what we need right now. That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight Committee.

Dr. Fauci offered blunt testimony as members of Congress fume over the lack of testing at hospitals and nursing homes back home, saying it’s held back the domestic response as South Korea and other places offer drive-in service.

“The idea of anybody getting it, easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that,” Dr. Fauci said. “Do I think we should be? Yes, but we’re not.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, said the problem is the U.S. system requires patients to go to doctors and get approved for testing.

She highlighted Dr. Fauci as a candid operator within the administration.

SEE ALSO: Trump outlines ‘strong but necessary’ actions to limit coronavirus spread

“He is actually telling the truth about where we are. He said we do not have the systems in place to test the way other countries do,” Ms. Jayapal said after a closed-door briefing. “While that’s terrifying to me that we don’t have that system in place, I appreciate the honesty.”

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican, said the picture in the U.S. is more complicated than in others, given its vast size and population compared to places like South Korea, and its system of federalism that makes states in charge, too.

He also said it’s important to make sure the U.S. is the most accurate one possible.

Administration officials have assured the public that millions of test kits are being sent out to public health labs around the country, after early stutter steps in manufacturing and accuracy. They’ve tapped the private sector to significantly ramp up production.

“The responsibility I have at CDC is to make sure the public health labs have it,” Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers.

Rep. Katie Porter, wielding a markerboard, forced officials to play an impromptu game of “Price is Right” and guess the cost of testing and related services.

The California Democrat then used extensive questioning to force Dr. Redfield to commit to making sure the test is affordable while the crisis persists, citing CDC authority to do so.

She seized on the concession, declaring to America: “You are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered regardless if you have insurance.”

In the Senate, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said America’s testing regime is “completely inadequate.”

He said it’s a particular problem in New Rochelle, New York, where they want to know who might be infected and spreading the virus in a hard-hit zone.

“There are still not enough kits distributed to hospitals and medical labs, and the results of those tests are not processed fast enough,” said Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat. “From one end of the country to the other, those on the front lines — whether they be health care workers, mayors, county executives, governors— are crying out for more testing, more speed in bringing the results of the test back immediately. The president didn’t mention it in his speech.”

Lawmakers in both parties say the U.S. is falling short.

“Nursing home operators in Nebraska are telling me they’re worried because they have patients who might have coronavirus, but they don’t have enough testing kits to find out,” Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said Thursday. “Instead of going into recess next week, the Senate ought to keep working on the people’s business — both addressing the obvious deficiencies in our diagnostic testing pipeline, and debating the president’s call last night for economic legislation.”

Sen. James Risch, Idaho Republican, also released a statement saying he requested more tests for his state.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.