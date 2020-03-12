A Brazilian official who met with President Trump at his Florida resort last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazilian media said Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesman for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for covid-19, Brazilian officials said.

Mr. Wajngarten was photographed standing next to Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago during meetings with Mr. Bolsonaro.

Mr. Trump said of his encounter with the infected man, “I’m not concerned.”

He did not say whether he has decided to get tested in light of the development.

“I did hear something about that,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We had dinner together in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire [Brazilian] delegation. We did nothing very unusual. We [he and Mr. Bolsonaro] sat next to each other for a period of time, had a great conversation.”

He added, “We’ll find out what happens.”

