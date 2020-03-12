A 26-year-old woman in the British Army was the U.K. soldier who was killed along with two Americans service members in a rocket attack Wednesday on the Camp Taji base in Iraq, British Ministry of Defense officials have confirmed.

Lance Cpl. Brodie Gillon was a combat medic assigned to the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, a reserve unit in the British Army. She volunteered in the Irish Guards Battle Group for their 2020 combat deployment to Iraq.

Her commander, Lt. Col. William Leek, said he was proud to have served with her in the unit.

“She was a larger than life soldier who was determined to deploy on operations, help others, develop herself and gain practical experience,” Lt. Col. Leek said in a statement. “She had already achieved a great deal in her relatively short time with us and it was abundantly clear that she was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers. Her loss is keenly felt.”

Ben Wallace, British defense secretary, said Lance Cpl. Gillon was a “shining example of what our armed forces and reserves stand for.”

“My thoughts go out to her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and will we ensure they receive all the necessary support,” Mr. Wallace said.

U.S. officials have not identified the two American service members who were killed in the attack on the Camp Taji base.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.