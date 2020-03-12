A federal judge ordered the release of Chelsea Manning from jail, days after a reported suicide attempt.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release Thursday after ruling that there was no need to keep Ms. Manning in jail to coerce testimony.

Judge Trenga said the court had discharged the grand jury that federal prosecutors were trying to force the former Army intelligence analyst and leaker to appear before.

“The Court finds that Ms. Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose,” the judge ruled.

