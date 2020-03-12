All military travel to Europe will be suspended for two months because of concern from the fast-spreading coronavirus. Both official and non-official travel is covered in the 60-day freeze by military members, civilian employees of the Department of Defense and family members.

The temporary restrictions are set to begin Friday, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

“For those in uniform, it also covers personal leave,” Mr. Esper said Thursday during a briefing.

Level III countries — as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — include Germany, Italy, Belgium and Greece, all countries with U.S. military forces stationed there.

Mr. Esper said the U.S. military also is temporarily restricting the travel of family members to Japan, designed by CDC as a Level II country. Also, the Department of Defense is postponing the hiring of non-essential civilian employees to Level II and Level III areas.

Combatant commanders and service secretaries are authorized to grant exceptions to the suspension on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

“The (Defense) Department remains committed to doing our part in the administration’s comprehensive fight against the coronavirus,” Mr. Esper said.

The Pentagon also is considering temporarily restricting military transfers within the continental United States, officials said.

