One resolute group of Trump fans are forging ahead with their campaign outreach even as public events all over the nation are being canceled due to concern about the coronavirus. That group is the Walkaway Campaign, a high-volume, high-style grassroots organization which encourages disgruntled and disenchanted Democrats to walk away from the Democratic Party and support President Trump.

“Coronavirus, shmaronavirus! The media induced hysteria won’t stop us! March means things are cranking up a notch around here! In between traveling to events, we’re planning college tour stops all over the country, strategizing battleground town halls and planning the mother of them all, the #WalkAway American Women’s Town Hall — Nashville. Just another day-in-the-life of #WalkAway. No big deal,” advises Brandon Straka, founder of the group, in a bold new public outreach.

The two-day event will feature Lara Trump, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Diamond and Silk and other ladies who stand with the president.

“Modern feminism has sold a message that victimhood, rage, and nonsensical behavior equals empowerment. Women deserve better,” says Mr. Straka in his message.

He also has organized an “Unsilent Majority March on Washington” later this year to support Mr. Trump’s reelection further.

“Liberal media falsehoods and leftist indoctrination in our culture have been allowed to thrive because of the silence of common-sense Americans. We say: no more. In 2020, we are fighting to take America back from progressive extremists, We are telling all Americans all across the political spectrum regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religious identity or ethnic background: We must unite. We must become unsilent. We must fight for the soul of America.” Mr. Straka tells Inside the Beltway.

MEANWHILE IN IOWA

Some telling political moments also continue amid the disquieting global encounter with the coronavirus.

“Republicans seeking a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives hold an advantage in each of Iowa’s four congressional districts, reports a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of 667 registered voters in the state, conducted March 2-5.

“If the numbers hold to the general election, it would be a stark reversal of Democratic fortunes. Democrats flipped two Republican seats in 2018 to hold the majority of Iowa’s congressional districts for the first time since the redistricting that followed the 2010 census,” the poll analysis said. And the numbers:

First Congressional District: 49% Republican, 46% Democrat; 2nd Congressional District: 49% Republican, 41% Democrat; 3rd Congressional District: 43% Republican, 42% Democrat; 4th Congressional District: 51% Republican, 40% Democrat.

KEEPING AN EYE ON THINGS

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden recently was caught on video swearing at a voter during a campaign-stop confrontation, even threatening to take the man “outside” to settle things. A press watchdog, however, has noticed that MSNBC “deceptively edited that portion of the video” in their story on the encounter.

“Why is Joe Biden threatening to assault a voter not newsworthy? Why is MSNBC acting like a PR team for the Biden campaign?” asks Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, who advises the public to speak up about such practices.

“It’s perfectly fine for MSNBC to cater to a left-wing audience but when they hide the facts of the story it becomes morally outrageous. The Biden campaign should make sure to include this in-kind contribution from MSNBC on their next finance report,” Mr. Guillette tells Inside the Beltway.

BIDEN’S MYSTERY RUNNING MATE

There is still some chatter out there about this combination: Biden/Obama 2020. Which means Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden could be considering former President Barack Obama as his running mate. Is it possible? A constitutional law expert weighs in, citing the particulars of the 22nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which spells out who can run for president, and who can’t.

“It’s complicated. The precise wording and drafting history of the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution does allow for the possibility, but the spirit and the popular understanding of the 22nd Amendment doesn’t,” says Brian Kalt, professor of law at Michigan State University.

That popular understanding has influence.

“Because there are so many other people Biden could pick, picking Obama would be a needless political risk. It would turn off voters who don’t think this can be done, as well as those who think that, regardless of whether it can be done, it shouldn’t be done. It would also embroil the campaign in distracting litigation,” Mr. Kalt notes.

Mr. Biden has been candid about courting former first lady Michelle Obama as his running mate as well, telling voters in South Carolina he would “do it in a heartbeat” if only she were interested.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 43% of U.S. adults think the Democratic Party is “more divided” than usual; 12% say the same of the Republican Party.

• 29% say the Democratic unity is “about the same as usual”; 31% say Republican unity is about the same as usual.

• 13% overall say the Democrats are “more united” than usual; 39% say the Republicans are more united than usual.

• 14% are unsure about Democratic unity; 17% are unsure about Republican unity.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 8-10.

