President Trump hinted ​on Thursday ​that he may veto a​ ​FISA reform bill passed a day earlier by the House.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act​ ​bill now heads to the Senate where some Republicans including Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky have voiced strong opposition to the bill.

Mr. Trump without naming any senators said he is being urged to veto the House bill.

“Many Republican Senators want me to Veto the FISA Bill until we find out what led to, and happened with, the illegal attempted “coup” of the duly elected President of the United States, and others,” Mr. Trump wrote in a ​tweet.

A Justice Department ​inspector ​general investigation last year concluded the FBI abused the FISA process when it withheld information to obtain a surveillance warrant for Trump campaign ​associate Carter Page.

Mr. Trump has referred to the FBI’s flaunting of the FISA rules as a “coup” to undermine his presidency.

The House FISA bill does have some strong support in the Senate.

A coalition of high-ranking Republicans including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham​ of South Carolina​ on Wednesday urged their colleagues to pass the House bill.

“This legislation balances the need to reauthorize these critical authorities with the need for tailored reforms to increase accountability,” they said in a joint statement.

