Rep. Ilhan Omar has announced that she once again took wedding vows, getting hitched four months after her previous marriage collapsed amid accusations she had a love affair with a coworker.

She appeared to have married Tim Mynett, the Democratic political consultant with whom she was accused of cheating before her last divorce.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” Ms. Omar wrote, announcing the nuptials Wednesday in an Instagram post.

She did not identify her new husband but the man in a photograph posted on Instagram appeared to be Mr. Mynett.

Ms. Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who is a member of a group of far-left freshmen congresswomen known as “The Squad,” was caught in a love triangle last year when Mr. Mynett’s then-wife accused her of being a homewrecker.

In a divorce court filing in August, Washington-area physician Beth Jordan Mynett claimed her husband confessed to an extramarital affair with Ms. Omar and wanted to run off with her.

Mr. Mynett and Ms. Omar denied the affair at the time.

In October, she filed for divorce from her then-husband Ahmed Hirsi, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage.

Ms. Omar is on her third marriage.

Her last husband, Mr. Hirsi, was a senior policy aid to Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano.

Her first husband was Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is possibly her brother.

Questions linger about her marriages, including evidence the marriages overlap and allegations that her marriage to Mr. Elmi was a fraud to obtain citizenship.

Mr. Trump has given credence to the immigration fraud allegation, which Ms. Omar called “absolutely false and ridiculous.”

