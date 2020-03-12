Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a 44-point lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in the key state of Florida, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 66% of likely Democratic voters in the Sunshine State, compared to 22% for Mr. Sanders and 1% for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, according to the University of North Florida poll.

“This is down to a two-man race and Biden is looking toward a blowout in Florida,” said Michael Binder, director of the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

Florida is the top prize among four states holding their presidential primaries on March 17, with more than 200 delegates up for grabs. Arizona, Illinois and Ohio are also voting on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden has accumulated 864 delegates to the Democratic National Convention to Mr. Sanders‘ 710, according to the latest tally from The Associated Press.

Mr. Sanders has boasted about his popularity among younger voters, and he did win 77% of voters ages 18-24 in the poll.

But Mr. Biden countered that with 78% support among voters 65 and older.

“Sanders does have a lot of support among young people; however, there are just not enough voters in that demographic to propel him to a victory in Florida,” Mr. Binder said.

The survey of 1,502 likely Democratic voters was taken from March 5-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.