Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Thursday unveiled a proposal to combat the escalating coronavirus outbreak, saying President Trump has fallen short on the effort and that the American people have doubts about the current administration’s plans.

Mr. Biden said testing for the virus should be available to anyone free of charge and that the White House should provide daily updates on how many tests have been ordered and completed.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal,” the Democratic presidential delegate front-runner said. “By next week, the number of tests should be in the millions — not the thousands.”

He also wants to surge hospital capacity for people suffering from the virus and accelerate efforts on treatment and vaccines.

“I offer it as a roadmap — not for what I will do as president in 10 months, but for the leadership that I believe is need and required at this very moment,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “President Trump is welcome to adopt all of it today.”

Mr. Biden said the coronavirus does not have a political affiliation and won’t discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or ZIP code.

SEE ALSO: Top U.S. health official says nation is behind in testing, dubs it a ‘failing’

“Banning all travel from Europe or any other part of the world may slow it, but as we’ve seen it will not stop it,” Mr. Biden said. “Travel restrictions based on favoritism and politics, rather than risk, will be counterproductive.”

Mr. Biden wants to expand mobile testing sites, give all “frontline” workers access to personal protective equipment so they don’t get infected, and task the Justice Department with monitoring any price gouging for “critical supplies.”

“I’ll always tell you the truth,” he said. “This is the responsibility of a president — that’s what is owed the American people.”

He would boost federal resources and create a new state and local emergency fund to help local officials deal with the issue in their communities.

Mr. Biden’s plan calls for no out-of-pocket costs for testing, treatment, preventative services and an eventual vaccine.

It also reverses the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule that penalizes certain legal immigrants for using public welfare programs.

In line with congressional Democrats’ legislative proposals, Mr. Biden called for guaranteed paid leave for sick workers and people caring for family members, for expanded unemployment benefits for people who might be affected, and for federal student loan and mortgage relief.

The Trump campaign said in response that Mr. Biden has failed to demonstrate leadership on such issues.

“President Trump acted early and decisively and has put the United States on stronger footing than other nations,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “His every move has been aimed at keeping Americans safe, while Joe Biden has sought to capitalize politically and stoke citizens’ fears.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.