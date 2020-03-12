Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was tested for the coronavirus after she started exhibiting “mild flu-like symptoms,” Mr. Trudeau’s office said Thursday.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”

His office said Mr. Trudeau will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home.

“We continue to base all our decisions on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the wellbeing of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country,” the statement said.

There were more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada and one death as a result of the virus as of Wednesday.

