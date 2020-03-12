House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday called for Congress to delay its one-week recess to finalize negotiations for the Democrats’ package to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

The California Republican said the multibillion dollar package, which was released late Wednesday night, “comes up short” and shouldn’t be pushed through the House.

“I’m not concerned that we go on recess. I think we stay here, we get it right,” he said. “I think we can get this done in 24-48 hours. … I think it’s critical that we do.”

The ambitious package includes Democrats’ top three priorities: free coronavirus testing, paid emergency sick leave for all workers and shores up unemployment insurance with $ 1 billion in grants for state programs.

It also addresses food security for those hit by school closures or are otherwise isolated, and expands Medicaid.

The first votes were delayed Thursday morning as lawmakers worked behind the scenes to finalize negotiations to the coronavirus bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had two conversations with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin as the White House and House continue their talks.

On Wednesday night, Mr. Trump announced that he was suspending travel from most of Europe for 30 days starting Friday and reiterated his call for a payroll tax cut, which has been met with skepticism across Capitol Hill.

Mr. McCarthy did not rule out pushing for a payroll tax, but stressed that there were smaller items lawmakers could focus on.

Mrs. Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill, rejected Mr. McCarthy’s claims that the bill was being pushed through on a partisan basis.

“Minority staffs of committees of jurisdiction were given language yesterday afternoon. Democrats included requested changes from Republican staffs of W&M, Energy & Comm, Ed&Labor and Agriculture,” Mr. Hammill tweeted.

