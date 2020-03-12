Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first case of community transmission of the coronavirus in the state on Thursday.

The Prince George’s County resident had no known exposure through travel or an infected person, he said.

“The first case of COV-19 community transmission in Maryland means we are entering a new phase of working to mitigate and limit the spread of this pandemic,” the Republican governor said. “What we are seeing now is what we have been anticipating and preparing for over the last several weeks.”

Mr. Hogan announced three new cases Wednesday night, bringing the state’s total to 12.

Maryland hospitals have started setting up triage tents to prepare for a potential increase in patients.

