Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced major closures Thursday afternoon, including closing public schools and canceling large public gatherings.

The Republican governor announced the closure of all public schools from March 16 to March 27.

He also activated the National Guard, directed the cancellation of public gatherings of 250 people or more, closed the cruise ship terminal in Baltimore, closed senior activity centers and limited visitation at state and local government buildings, and suspended visits at state prisons.

“For Marylanders, the actions that I have announced today will be disruptive to your everyday lives,” Mr Hogan said. “They may sound extreme, and they may sound frightening, but they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe.”

