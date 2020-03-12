Montgomery County will close all libraries and recreation centers county-wide as a preventive measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

County Executive Marc Elrich made the announcement at a press conference where he also followed Gov. Larry Hogan’s admonitions from earlier in the day and directed all county staff to telework and canceled all county events of 250 people or more.

He urged private organizations, such as churches, to consider cancelling their events.

Mr. Elrich also reiterated that all county schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27.

However, in contrast with the governor’s announcement — which directed schools to use their previously scheduled spring break to make up for lost class time — Montgomery County officials declined to cancel spring break right now and said they will know by Tuesday how the schools will make up the lost days.

