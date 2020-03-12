OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The state of Oklahoma has confirmed a third positive case of the new coronavirus, who military officials identified Thursday as an airman assigned to Altus Air Force Base who had recently traveled to Seattle.

The three confirmed cases do not include two Utah Jazz NBA players who tested positive in for COVID-19 this week while in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder, state health officials said. The Wednesday night game was canceled, and minutes later the NBA suspended the rest of its season over virus concerns.

Despite the positive tests, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said there were no immediate plans to shutter public schools or prohibit large gatherings, unlike what officials have done in other states and cities throughout the U.S.

“We want to stress that at this time it is important that we remain calm and be judicious in decisions to close schools and businesses,” Stitt said.

Oklahoma’s two largest universities, OU and Oklahoma State, announced Thursday they are moving to online classes following spring break next week as a precaution against the coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

