House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping the coronavirus aid bill on track for a vote Thursday, even as negotiations remain open.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said she has been in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin throughout the morning about the bill and that many of his suggestions were “very reasonable.” She expects the final tweaks can still be made in time for a vote on the scheduled fly-out day.

Earlier, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested members delay their one-week recess in order to finish combing through the multibillion-dollar package.

The speaker rejected that, saying the negotiations were close as is.

“We don’t need 48 hours — we just need to make a decision to help families right now,” she said. “Everybody could have a complaint about this or that. I say, save it for another day. … Right now we have to find our common ground, work together, to get this done as soon as possible.”

The ambitious package includes Democrats’ top three priorities: free coronavirus testing, paid emergency sick leave for all workers and shoring up unemployment insurance with $1 billion in grants for state programs.

It also addresses food security for those hit by school closures or are otherwise isolated, and expands Medicaid.

The first votes were delayed Thursday morning as lawmakers worked behind the scenes to finalize negotiations to the bill.

