PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A 2-year-old child who was bitten by a dog in Virginia has died.

The dog, a 1-year-old pit bull, has been placed in quarantine since the bite Monday afternoon in Portsmouth, news outlets reported.

The pit bull is a family dog, Portsmouth police Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The toddler suffered life-threatening injuries from the bite and later died at a hospital. The child wasn’t immediately identified.

The police department said officers are working with animal control on the investigation. It was unclear whether anyone would face charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.