EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport early Thursday.

James Murphy, 57, was arrested near the departure gate for a 6 a.m. flight to Indonesia, The Register-Guard reported.

Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013. He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

The U.S. Marshals Service had tried to contact Murphy during two operations conducted in and around Lane County. However, authorities were unable to find him during those efforts.

