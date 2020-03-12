Trading was halted on Wall Street Thursday for the second time this week as the steep sell-off continued over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The stock exchange’s “circuit breaker” automatically halted trading for 15 minutes after markets fell more than 7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,696 points, or about 7.2%, after the opening bell.

The Dow has now lost about one-quarter of its value since reaching a high of 29,551 points on Feb. 12.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also were down more than 7% in early trading.

The losses continued after trading resumed.

President Trump hoped to calm markets by announcing a 30-day ban on most travelers from Europe on Wednesday night to slow the spread of the virus in the U.S. The president also pledged aid to businesses and workers hurt by the outbreak.

