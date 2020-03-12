The Supreme Court announced Thursday it will be closed to the public until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice. The Building will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended,” a spokesperson announced.

According to the calendar, the justices are expected to hear oral arguments on March 23.

No announcement about changes to the hearing schedule has been made.

