Sports aren’t the only entertainment option going away for a while.

All events at Capital One Arena, the biggest concert venue in the District, will be postponed “until further notice,” Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO and chairman Ted Leonsis said.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, Monumental’s plan was going to be to conduct business as usual at Capital One Arena despite the D.C. Department of Health’s recommendation not to hold “non-essential mass gatherings” of 1,000 or more people.

That changed after the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons on Wednesday night and Thursday, respectively.

In a blog post, Leonsis, whose company operates Capital One Arena, called the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 an “unprecedented time.”

“We know the general public is anxious about the virus and the potential threat to our health and safety,” Leonsis wrote. “We share your concerns. Safeguarding the health and welfare of the community is paramount.”

It is unknown when the event schedule will return to normal. In the month of March alone, the “Wild ‘n Out Live Tour” on March 13, a Billie Eilish concert on March 18 and a Harlem Globetrotters show on March 21 were postponed.

Leonsis wrote that Monumental is conducting extra cleanings and installing more hand sanitizer stations inside the arena.

