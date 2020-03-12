The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center will temporarily close its doors to tours until April 1, the Sergeant at Arms for the House and Senate announced Thursday, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread.

House and Senate office buildings are also restricting visitors and tours from entering the areas in a move to prevent the spread of coronavirus within their halls.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” House Sergeant at Arms Paul D. Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger said in a joint statement.

“We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

Lawmakers in recent days have grown concerned that allowing large groups of tourists into the Capitol contradicted warnings from health officials to avoid crowded gatherings.

Many members are also preparing their offices to work remotely, but there are no plans to cancel votes or change the legislative schedule as of Thursday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the announcement and said in a speech on the Senate floor that the move “follows new guidance from the Washington D.C., Department of Health encouraging that all non-essential mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people be postponed.”

The Kentucky Republican hinted at the larger-than-usual gatherings in Washington “this time of year” as the weather warms and cherry blossom season nears.

“To protect the health of the many Americans who travel to our nation’s capital, tourism and non-official access to the Capitol and the complex will be put on pause,” Mr. McConnell said, adding that he “fully” supports the decision.

“We continue to encourage everyone to follow the facts, listen to the experts, and take smart and calm precautions as appropriate.”

Congressional committees have begun restricting the audience crowds at panel hearings to continue precautionary measures.

“Out of an abundance of caution we ask staff, press & the public to watch online, rather than in-person,” the House Armed Services Committee tweeted in reference to two subpanel hearings.

Several lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine this week after coming into contact with individuals that tested positive for the coronavirus and have been urged to limit shaking hands and screen visitors for potential symptoms of illness before allowing them into the office.

At least 32 cases have been reported in the DC-Maryland-Virginia region.

