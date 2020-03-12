LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal appeals court on Thursday cited the new coronavirus outbreak in calling off a rare trip to Nevada for hearings in a high-profile case involving a rancher and an armed standoff, and U.S. immigration officials canceled a citizenship swearing-in ceremony for 100 people at a scenic canyon outside Las Vegas.

Postponements piled up in tourism-dependent Nevada a day after President Donald Trump announced strict rules barring most Europeans from entry to the United States in answer to the spread of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Hospitals in Reno and Las Vegas were pitching tents in parking lots. A Veterans Administration hospital in North Las Vegas told people to expect delays while everyone who enters is screened for wellness at the gate.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System said no medical appointments or hospital operations were affected, but outreach and events were canceled until at least April 4 - including a March 27 observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Tents were raised outside Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, but weren’t immediately put to use, and Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno planed to open a tent outside its emergency room, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Health officials in Las Vegas reported that three more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 10 the number of cases in the state. The Southern Nevada Health District did not immediately provide information about the new cases. The patients’ names have not been disclosed.

Jeffrey Murawsky, chief medical officer at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, told the Gazette Journal that outdoor tents provide a well-ventilated environment for initial screenings with space to keep patients far enough apart to avoid spreading the virus.

“Transmission of respiratory illness from patient to patient is not the only concern as healthcare workers can get sick, too,” Renown Health in Reno said in a statement.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first emerged, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 60,000 have so far recovered.

The citizenship ceremony had been scheduled Saturday at Red Rock Canyon National Monument for people the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said come from 31 countries including Armenia, Bulgaria, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it will reschedule oral arguments in the case involving rancher Cliven Bundy, four sons and 14 other men indicted in 2016 on charges including conspiracy and assaulting federal officers after a 2014 armed standoff with agents trying to round up cattle from federal land near Bundy’s Bunkerville ranch.

The court is based in San Francisco but also sits regularly in Seattle; San Francisco; Honolulu; Pasadena, California; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska.

Federal prosecutors in Nevada are appealing U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s dismissal of the Bundy case during a trial in Las Vegas in December 2017 for what she called flagrant misconduct by prosecutors and government agents.

Bundy, 73, maintains the federal government has no authority over state lands. He refused for decades to pay government grazing fees for his cows in what is now Gold Butte National Monument, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

