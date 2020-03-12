ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers fatally shot a woman they say brandished a firearm at them, the second deadly shooting involving troopers this week.

Troopers in a release say personnel were sent a home in the Anchor Point area Wednesday after someone called 911 and then disconnected.

Troopers say Mary Kate Field, 32, of Anchor Point was in the driveway. Troopers announced their presence and asked her to show her hands, commands they say she ignored.

Field then produced a firearm and brandished it toward troopers, the release said.

Troopers fired at her and life-saving measures were administered before she died, the release said.

Troopers involved were placed on mandatory administrative leave and will be identified after three days.

On Sunday, Aaron Tolen, 37, was shot and killed at a house near Wasilla when he got into a physical altercation with a trooper during a domestic disturbance call. The shooting happened when backup arrived.

The troopers involved in that incident were identified as Chris Russell, a 17-year department veteran, and Amy Nelson, a 14-year veteran.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate both shootings and forward results to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review.

