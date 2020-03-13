An Australian diplomat who last week met with U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump and other administration officials announced on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Peter Dutton, Australia’s home affairs minister, said in a statement that he woke up Friday morning with a temperature and sore throat. He was advised by Queensland Health to be tested for coronavirus and his test came back positive, according to his statement.

“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” Mr. Dutton said in a statement.

Mr. Dutton was at the Department of Justice last week for a press conference to announce an initiative between the department, tech companies and six countries to prevent online child exploitation.

Officials from Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom were also at the event.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Dutton also met with Ms. Trump, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Director of Domestic Policy Joe Grogan during his visit to the United States.

The Australian diplomat is the latest government worker who has tested positive after coming into contact with top White House aides. A Brazilian official tested positive for the virus Thursday, days after meeting President Trump in Florida.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.