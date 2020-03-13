Count Sen. Bernie Sanders among the people who think President Trump should get tested for the coronavirus.

During a press conference in Burlington, Vt., Mr. Sanders was asked whether Mr. Trump should get tested and release those results after reportedly being around people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

“I would,” Mr. Sanders said. “To the best of my knowledge I have not been in proximity to somebody who had the virus. If I knew that I was, I would get tested, and I think that holds true for the president.”

During a press conference at The White House Friday, Mr. Trump said he sees no reason for that to happen because he has not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

