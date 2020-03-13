The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered much of the Washington area. Here is a list of closures, which will be updated as more are announced.

VIRGINIA

Schools

All public K-12 schools will be closed March 16-27.

Colleges and universities

George Mason University extended spring break through to March 20, and after that will conduct classes online from March 23 to April 3.

Northern Virginia Community College canceled classes on March 16 and will hold virtual classes on March 18 to April 4.

University of Virginia classes are being moved online starting March 18 and will reassess after April 5.

James Madison University has no cases and hasn’t moved classes online, although the Harrisonburg campus is canceling and postponing events at JMU facilities.

William & Mary University has suspended all in-person classes. Online classes will begin on March 23.

Public facilities and events

Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public, but funerals will continue as scheduled.

Libraries across the state are closed.

The St. Pat’s Run Fest in Arlington is canceled.

Arlington County Parks and Recreation canceled these programs until April 20:

• Preschool and coop programs

• All spring break blast camps

• 55+ Centers

• 55+ Programs

• 55+ Travel

• Nature & History Programs

• Enjoy Arlington Classes

• Private Swim Lessons

• Personal Training

• Community Arts Programs

• Family Night @ the Mill

• Families Unplugged

• Open Bounce at Madison

• Skate Night & Skate Birthday Parties

• After School Teen Program

• Scheduled Birthday Parties

• Community Center Gymnasium Drop-In Activities

• DPR Fitness Rooms and TJ Fitness Center

• Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center

Arlington County Parks and Recreation canceled facility rentals until March 16:

• Trails

• Picnic shelters

• Community center rooms

• Hendry House Rentals

• The DPR sports leagues are canceled and the games this weekend will not include fans.

Mount Vernon is closed March 14-31.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Schools

All D.C. Public Schools and Charter Schools are closed March 16-31.

DCPS teachers will be using March 16 as a day for planning for online and distance learning.

All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Washington will be closed March 16-27.

Colleges and universities

University of District of Columbia extended spring break until March 17, and then classes will be online until April 6.

American University is hosting all classes online until the end of the semester.

Catholic University has cancelled classes March 16 and March 17, and all classes are being moved online until March 30.

Georgetown University will hold all classes online starting March 16.

George Washington University moved all classes online until April 5.

Gallaudet University is hosting all classes online from March 23 to May 4.

Howard University transitioned all classes to online starting March 23.

Public facilities and events

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser banned all public gatherings of 250 people or more and gatherings of at-risk populations of 10 people or more.

All D.C. Public Libraries are closed.

All recreation facilities are closed starting March 16.

All pub crawl permits during the month of March have been revoked.

The Smithsonian Institution is closing public access to all museums and the National Zoo starting March 14.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is canceled.

Blue’s Alley is closed.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon is canceled.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

EventsDC has suspended all programming. That includes any events at the Walter Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena, DC Armory, and the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center.

At the National Arboretum, the Administration Building/Visitor Center and the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum will be closed starting March 14 until further notice. The grounds will remain open and available during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

All D.C. United, Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games are postponed.

All Kennedy Center and public events are closed.

The 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem postponed all shows through the end of March.

Sixth & I will stream online or cancel all events through March 31.

Ford’s Theater canceled all performances March 16 through April 4 and canceled history-on-foot walking tours from March 21 through April 4.

MARYLAND

Schools

All public schools in Maryland are closed from March 16-27.

Colleges and universities

University of Maryland, College Park started spring break early on March 13 and it was extended by an extra week. Starting March 30 and until at least April 10, all classes will be conducted virtually.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County canceled all on-campus events through April 6, however the campus will remain open.

Bowie State University told students to plan to not return to campus until April 6.

Johns Hopkins University classes will be online starting March 23 through April 12.

Loyola University Maryland will hold classes online only starting on March 18, with plans to resume on-campus classes on April 1.

Morgan State University will have online instruction for two weeks starting March 16.

University of Baltimore’s classes will be moved online starting March for at least two weeks.

Notre Dame of Maryland University will host online classes through April 5.

Anne Arundel Community College extended spring break for another week and will move classes online until after.

Montgomery College will host classes from March 23 to April 3 will be online.

Public facilities and events

Montgomery County Libraries are closed from March 16-27.

Montgomery County Recreation Centers are closed March 16-31.

Montgomery County Senior Centers are closed until further notice.

Montgomery County Parks are closed March 16-31.

Prince George’s County Libraries are closed until further notice.

