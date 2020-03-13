President Trump again called on House Democrats to approve a payroll tax cut Friday morning as the two sides negotiated overnight on a package to provide economic and health care relief for the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!”

Democrats are opposed to a payroll tax cut, instead favoring free coronavirus testing, providing two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family leave, bolstering unemployment benefits, and boosting Medicaid funding.

The House leaders had expected to vote on a bill on Thursday, but delayed a vote as negotiations continued overnight with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The president also tweeted, for at least the 55th time in the past two years, that the Federal Reserve should take action to help the economy.

“Federal Reserve must FINALLY lower the Fed Rate to something comparable to their competitor Central Banks,” the president said. “[Chairman] Jay Powell and group are putting us at a decided economic & physiological disadvantage. Should never have been this way. Also, STIMULATE!”

