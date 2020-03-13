President Trump urged Americans Friday to pray to God this weekend for protection “in times like these.”

The president’s request came hours after he declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 41 Americans.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

He said, “No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

