President Trump urged Americans Friday to pray to God this weekend for protection “in times like these.”
The president’s request came hours after he declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 41 Americans.
“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”
He said, “No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”
