POMEROY, Ohio (AP) - A former jail officer in Ohio convicted of sexually assaulting or trying to sexually assault a dozen female inmates and probationers has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Former Meigs County corrections officer Larry Tucker was convicted in May on charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and theft in office.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced his sentence Thursday.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said Tucker “deserves every day of this sentence,” and presumably “knows how to pick out an orange jumpsuit that fits.”

The Pomeroy man worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a probation officer for the Meigs County Common Pleas Court in southeastern Ohio. His crimes occurred between 2011 and 2017.

Tucker’s public defender could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.