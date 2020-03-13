The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., granted a request by House Democrats Friday to rehear cases over testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn and funds for President Trump’s border wall.

Both cases are scheduled to be argued before the full circuit court on April 28.

Democratic lawmakers in Congress have argued the president violated federal law by reallocating more than $8 billion from the Department of Defense to build the border wall.

They also claim Mr. Trump abused his authority by denying the lawmakers from receiving testimony from Mr. McGahn during the impeachment inquiry.

