U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement publicly reaffirmed Friday that most illegal immigrants can show up at clinics and hospitals amid the coronavirus epidemic without fear of being arrested.

ICE said its guidance to agents has always deemed hospitals a safe space, with arrests only allowed in exceptional circumstances, and that remains true amid the spreading of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The agency said it does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detainees in its custody right now, but said it is taking steps to prevent infection by suspending social visits of outside persons to detainees.

Immigrant-rights activists had been pushing ICE to make a public pronouncement that hospitals and clinics were sanctuaries amid the virus’s spread. They argued that without a new declaration, immigrants might avoid seeking treatment.

ICE delivered that reaffirmation.

