Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had dinner with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last weekend, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazilian media reported Friday.

The major daily newspaper O Dia in Rio de Janeiro said Mr. Bolsonaro is awaiting the outcome of a second test to confirm the initial result.

His son Eduardo, a lawmaker who was also on the trip, tweeted Thursday that Mr. Bolsonaro was tested but was “not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease.”

The populist Brazilian leader has developed a bond with Mr. Trump and met with the president Saturday at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Mr. Bolsonaro’s top press aide, who also attended the meetings with Mr. Trump, also has tested positive for the virus.

The White House said Thursday that Mr. Trump hasn’t been tested, and the president said he was not concerned about being in proximity to someone with the virus.

Mr. Bolsonaro was wearing a surgical mask on Thursday while carrying out his official duties in Brazil.

