BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to a fatal beating in Maine that was captured on his cellphone, but not saved, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

The Bangor Daily News reports Donald Galleck, 30, was sentenced on a manslaughter charge following a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in the 2018 death of Jason Moody. Galleck apologized to Moody’s family in court Friday.

Friends and family of Moody described how they’ve been affected by his death. They said that the sentence wasn’t long enough.

Galleck was previously charged with depraved indifference murder and intentional or knowing murder. Prosecutors said he got into a confrontation with Moody after he was asked to leave Moody’s apartment because Galleck was fighting with his girlfriend.

A friend of Galleck’s later told police he accidentally broadcast the incident to her over his cellphone on Facebook Messenger, but the video wasn’t saved of downloaded. It could not be presented to a jury as evidence.

