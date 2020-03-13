Starting Monday, Metro will reduce service in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Metrorail will run trains every 12 minutes on every line throughout the day, Monday through Friday. Trains will run every 12 minutes on Saturdays and 15 minutes on Sundays. Its hours of operation will remain the same.

Riders still will have to pay rush-hour fares, despite the cut in service, the agency said.

Metrobus will follow a Saturday schedule on weekdays, with weekend service remaining the same.

“To help protect employees and customers, and recognizing that many of Metro’s frontline employees are faced with tough choices as they balance work with their family priorities, including caring for children who are home from area schools, Metro is reducing service beginning Monday,” its statement said.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld directed the transit agency to use the highest level of its pandemic flu plan immediately until further notice.

All administrative Metro employees are required to telework.

