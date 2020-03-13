ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The mother of a black man who was fatally shot by St. Paul police officers in March 2017 after they say he pointed a gun at them has filed another lawsuit against the officers and the city.

Cordale Handy, 29, was shot by officers after they say he raised his gun when they responded to a disturbance in which several shots were fired. But a lawsuit filed by Kimberly Handy-Jones last month says Handy tossed his gun and was on the ground with his hands above his head when he was shot.

The officers weren’t charged in his killing. According to a memorandum released by prosecutors, Handy was acting erratically and refused officers’ demands to drop his gun. Prosecutors found the use of deadly force by St. Paul Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce was justified.

This is Handy-Jones’ second lawsuit and is filed in Ramsey County. The two sides agreed to dismiss her first case, which was in federal court, last year without a settlement.

St. Paul police referred questions Friday to the city attorney’s office, which didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Handy was from Waukegan, Illinois, and lived in St. Paul at the time of his death.

