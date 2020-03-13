D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday banned any gathering of 250 people or more as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

“We recognize that the containment measures we are putting in place are having a very significant impact on our economy on our nonprofits, on our churches, and on our restaurants and hotels and business community at large,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference.

The mayor had previously recommended canceling gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

She also banned gatherings of at-risk populations — people 60 years of age or older, people with chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised — of 10 people or more.

She also said that 53% of the city’s employees will telework. Libraries will close Monday and are scheduled to reopen April. Recreation facilities also will be closed starting Monday.

D.C. Public Schools and D.C. Public Charter Schools will all be out of school Monday through March 31 and instead will use online learning starting March 24.

Deputy Mayor for Public Education Paul Kihn said students should not congregate outside of school.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said students will be able to hand in and receive feedback on assignments online, high school students will have access to classes required for graduation, and students will have the opportunity to collect hard copies of course materials.

D.C. officials said the city’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 10. There have been 49 negative test results and 10 results are pending.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.