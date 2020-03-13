D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that public schools and libraries will be closed starting Monday as a precaution from the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 16, D.C. Public Schools students will not report to classrooms as previously announced to give teachers time to plan for online distance learning.

Miss Bowser then rescheduled spring break for March 17 through March 20; there will no longer be a spring break period in April.

Then beginning March 24, students will participate in school online and return to school in-person on April 1.

Miss Bowser advised charter schools to follow the directive and make their own adjustments to the calendar.

The District will continue to provide meals to students on weekdays during that time period from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at meal sites across the city, which will be updated on coronavirus.dc.gov.

D.C. Libraries will be closed and D.C. government employees, depending on the agency, will start teleworking for the same time period .

The Archdiocese of Washington announced that it would be closing all Catholic schools from March 16 through March 27 and cancelled mass.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.