The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee moved forward with a subpoena against a lobbying shop for records relating to the work former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son, Hunter, did for a Ukrainian energy firm.

The committee suddenly shifted its attention to Blue Star Strategies earlier this week instead of its former consultant, Andrii Telizhenko, who turned to conservative talk radio to make his case.

Sen. Ron Johnson, committee chairman, notified his Democratic colleagues on Thursday that he was sending a subpoena to Blue Star for records of its work on behalf of Burisma Holdings, the firm connected to Hunter Biden. Mr. Johnson’s letter indicates he also wants Blue Star’s CEO and chief operating officer to testify before his committee.

Lawmakers were expected to vote in committee on Wednesday to issue a subpoena to Mr. Telizhenko, but Mr. Johnson abruptly shifted course to focus directly on Blue Star itself. Mr. Johnson has reiterated the decision was made based upon the suggestion of “both Democrat and Republican members of our committee.”

Mr. Telizhenko still wants to have his voice heard, and appeared on conservative radio host Glenn Beck’s program on Thursday. Mr. Telizhenko said he did not want to speak about Blue Star until he felt threatened and heard that if Mr. Biden wins the presidency Mr. Telizhenko may no longer be welcome in the United States.

“I have emails, communications, with Blue Star Strategies throughout the time I worked for them, before and after, that I wanted to share with the Senate, which is relevant for the investigation,” Mr. Telizhenko told Glenn Beck. “There’s no Russia collusion here, it’s just documents.”

Mr. Telizhenko said his information is covered by a nondisclosure agreement, which is why he cannot voluntarily turn his information over to the Senate in the absence of the issuance of a subpoena.

No hearing has yet been scheduled for the testimony of Blue Star executives.

