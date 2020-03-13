President Trump will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday at the White House about the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump said Thursday that he might invoke the Stafford Act, which would free up about $40 billion in federal aid to states and municipalities. Bloomberg and Reuters reported Friday that the president will take that step, tapping FEMA’s disaster relief fund.

“We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act,” the president said.

The move would allow states to request a 75%-25% federal-state cost-sharing for spending on emergency health care aid such as vaccinations, supplies and tests.

President Bill Clinton invoked the Stafford Act in 2000 to respond to the West Nile Virus in New York and New Jersey.

The White House and congressional Democrats also are working on a relief package to help workers and businesses affected by the outbreak.

