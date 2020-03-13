President Trump said Friday he will “most likely” get tested for coronavirus after his exposure to an infected Brazilian official.

Asked by a reporter for CBS News if he was being “selfish” by not getting tested, the president replied, “I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested.”

“Are you going to be?” the reporter asked.

“Most likely, yeah,” the president said. Mr. Trump said he’s trying to fit it into his schedule.

The president was exposed to a Brazilian official last weekend who later tested positive for the virus. The encounter took place at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr. Trump and his aides have been insisting that he doesn’t need to be tested because he has no symptoms of the virus.

