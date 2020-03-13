HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department is searching for two suspects in a home invasion and violent attack in the town of Hinesburg.

WCAX-TV reports Hinesburg police they responded to Bear Lane just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told officers at least two people broke into the home. The victim was assaulted with a baseball bat and the other person held the victim at gunpoint.

A child was in the room, but the child was not injured.

Police say items and cash were stolen.

The victim was treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.