The White House reached a sweeping agreement with congressional Democrats late Friday on a bill to provide relief to workers hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to her colleagues.

The package includes free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured; two weeks of guaranteed paid sick leave, as well as increased family leave; increased spending on unemployment benefits; more money to provide school lunches to students whose schools are closed; and an increase in Medicaid funding.

President Trump had been pushing for a payroll tax cut through the end of the year, but Democrats opposed it.

Getting the White House’s approval means the Republican-controlled Senate will likely approve the measure. The House was to vote later Friday.

