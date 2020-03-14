Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged young New Yorkers on Saturday to stop crowding into bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak because they might be spreading the pathogen even if they feel OK.

The bartender-turned-congresswoman tweeted about the need for “social distancing” amid evidence people in urban areas, including the popular 14th Street area of D.C., aren’t heeding calls to stay at least six feet away from others to avoid spreading the viral disease, COVID-19.

“To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again): PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now. Eat your meals at home,” the progressive first-term House Democrat wrote. “If you are healthy, you could be spreading COVID.”

By “crowded,” she meant any place where you could not stand at least six feet away from another person.

Andy Slavitt, the former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama, echoed that advice, saying the tribulations in hard-hit Italy should serve as a warning.

“What are mayors, governors & their staffs reporting? That people are jamming the bars,” Mr. Slavitt tweeted. “I get it. Home from work. Cooped up. Crisis mentality. We need to let steam off. Shared experience. But stop that. All the bars & restaurants are closed now across Europe.”

As people stay home, however, workers who cannot telework or rely on tips will take a major financial hit.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Washington needs to step in to provide relief, including a universal basic income.

“The need for social distancing from restaurants only underscores the need for relief for tipped workers, freelancers, shift workers, etc.” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Tax credits & unemployment insurance does not help many of these workers — that’s a huge segment of our economy. We need emergency UBI, now.”

The coronavirus was discovered in China in December and has sicken more than 150,000 people around the world, while killing over 5,700.

The U.S. has recorded nearly 2,500 cases and about 50 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

