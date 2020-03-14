A military base north of Baghdad was struck by a barrage of rockets Saturday morning, less than a week after it was hit in a strike that killed two American service members there.

A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve confirmed Saturday morning that at least 25 107mm rockets struck Camp Taji at 10:51 a.m. there. Officials said three coalition troops and two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The investigation into the rocket attack is continuing, officials said.

The Department of Defense identified the two U.S. military personnel killed in the March 11 attack as Army Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, Calif., and Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Okla.

Spc. Mendez Covarrubias, who was promoted posthumously, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment in the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

Staff Sgt. Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, part of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Camp Taji is located about 17 miles north of Baghdad.

