France on Saturday ordered most stores, restaurants and other non-essential establishments to shut down at midnight to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I have decided to close all non-indispensable locations,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced at a press conference, as reported by Reuters.

Mr. Philippe said the ban would not apply to food stores, pharmacies and gas stations, Reuters reported.

“We must absolutely limit our movements,” added Mr. Philippe, the agency reported.

“I am conscious of the efforts and sacrifices that we are asking, but I have faith that the French people will have the capacity to overcome this serious moment,” he added, according to Reuters.

The French government’s decision to impose new restrictions followed a recent surge in the number of confirmed cases in the country of COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

A total of 4,499 cases of COVID-19 were reported in France as of Saturday, up from 3,661 only a day earlier, BBC reported. The latest tally includes 79 deaths.

