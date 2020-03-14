KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - Three people were found shot to death early Saturday inside an apartment in central Texas according to police.

Officers investigating a report of water leaking into an apartment about 1:40 a.m. traced the source to an unlocked apartment in Killeen, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police Commander Ronnie Supak said in a news release.

Inside the apartment, the officers two men and a woman dead, each with gunshot wounds, Supak said.

No names were immediately released and no arrests have been announced. Supak said the victims were all in their 20s.

