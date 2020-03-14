At least three people who attended events held with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday.

The Brazilian Embassy in the U.S. announced Friday evening that Nestor Forster, the country’s charge d’affaires, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following medical advice, Amb. Forster will extend his self-quarantine, which he had already placed himself into as a precautionary measure, for another two weeks,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Fabio Wajngarten, a press secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive earlier in the week for COVID-19, Mr. Bolsonaro’s communications office said Thursday.

Both of the Brazilian government officials to test positive for COVID-19 this week attended events with Mr. Trump held at his Mar-a-Lago club in southern Florida last weekend.

An unnamed person who attended a fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday for Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign has tested positive for COVID-19 as well, it emerged earlier Friday.

Individuals who attended the fundraiser were notified by email that the person tested positive for COVID-19 and told to seek medical help if they develop symptoms associated with the infectious respiratory disease.

“We do not know if the individual had the virus by the time of the event, but out of an abundance of caution, wanted to call this to your attention,” the Trump Victory campaign and Republican National Committee said in an email sent to attendees Friday, CNN reported, adding that nearly 900 people attended the fundraiser,

The individual who attended Sunday’s fundraiser and then tested positive for COVID-19 had no direct interaction with Mr. Trump, his family or Vice President Mike Pence, an RNC official told ABC News, according to the outlet.

Mr. Trump most certainly interacted with at least one of the three recent Mar-a-Lago guests to subsequently test positive for COVID-19, however. Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence both posed for a photograph with Mr. Wajngarten, the Brazilian president’s press secretary, that he shared on social media afterward.

Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon outside the White House, Mr. Trump said he had no symptoms associated with the virus but said he would “most likely” get tested soon.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released hours later that the president does not currently need to be tested. Mr. Trump told reporters Saturday afternoon that he was tested for COVID-19 the previous evening and awaiting its results, however.

Discovered in China in late December, the novel coronavirus has infected 1,629 people in the U.S. and killed 41, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.