President Trump said Saturday that he is considering ordering travel restrictions within the U.S. and he is extending European travel restrictions to Ireland and the U.K. to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The president said he is debating whether to restrict “specifically from certain areas” that have been hit hard by the virus.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it. We want this thing to end,” Mr. Trump said at a press briefing at the White House.

Asked by a reporter if he is looking at restricting travel within the U.S., the president said, “Yes we are. We are working with the states, and we are considering other restrictions.”

Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is “considering a broad range of measures” on domestic travel.

“No decisions have been made yet,” Mr. Pence said.

The vice president announced that the U.S. is extending the travel ban in Europe to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective Monday night, due to the rising number of infection cases there.

He said the recommendation among the coronavirus task force was “unanimous.”

“Americans can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Mr. Pence said. “They will be funneled through specific airports and processed.”

